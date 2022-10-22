45th Moutain Makins Festival

× Expand Earl Neikirk Mountain Makins Festival Crowd begins to gather at historic Rose Center for the Mountain Makins Festival

Mountain Makins Festival

October 22 & 23, 2022

The 45th Mountain Makins Festival will be celebrated at Rose Center, Saturday, October 22 from 10-5 and Sunday, October 23 from 11-5. The festival will feature a combination of crafts, food, music, dancing, and fun. The excitement of having a live, in person event is building, as preparations are being made to welcome visitors back to the award-winning festival this year.

The celebration begins with a Preview Party on Friday, October 21, from 6:30 - 9 p.m. Advance-only tickets for this special evening are $35, or $40 after October 11. Guests will enjoy a gourmet buffet, live music, and will have a first look at crafts with the opportunity to purchase. Tickets for the Preview Party include admission Saturday and Sunday as well.

Rose Center looks forward to guests roaming the grounds of its historic building which will be decorated in full fall dress. Visitors can see skilled craftsmen, enjoy the sounds of bluegrass music and watch several dance groups perform throughout the weekend. Storytellers and local authors will be eager to share some tall tales both days of the event. The Country Store will be stocked with baked goods, including many southern favorites, and other food vendors will be selling kettle corn, funnel cakes and more. Children’s activities will be available to entertain the younger crowd.

Crafters, vendors and makers interested in participating in the festival should refer to the website www.rosecenter.org for more information. Clear your calendars and plan to join the Mountain Makins Festival in and around historic Rose Center, located at 442 W. Second North Street in Morristown. More information about the festival is available at 423-581-4330 or

