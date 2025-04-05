45th Annual Blowing Rock Trout Derby

For four decades, we’ve been celebrating the opening of Trout Season with friendly competition and prizes! The Blowing Rock Trout Derby is a much-anticipated early springtime event in the village. We have some of the best trout fishing anywhere in the Southeast, so the combination of the Derby and our lovely springtime makes for a great reason to visit. Fishing is a fun outdoor sport that can be enjoyed for a lifetime and the Derby is a great way to be together as a family!