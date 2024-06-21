× Expand Phillips Championship Rodeo Phillips Championship Rodeo 2024

Grab your family and friends and head to the Phillips Ranch for the 44th Annual Phillips Championship Rodeo on June 21-22, 2024, at 8:00 pm. ARRIVE EARLY! Gates open at 6 pm. We offer two great nights of family entertainment and exciting rodeo action by some of the top rodeo athletes from 8 different states. Our theme is "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. So, come PINK OUT with us and enjoy rodeo action in all the professional rodeo events. Purchase Tickets at the Gate: $20 General Admission. $10 for children ages 5-9; Ages 4 & under are free.