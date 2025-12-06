44th Annual Old Southwest Holiday Parlor Tour of Historic Homes

× Expand Old Southwest, Inc. Make this charming event part of your holiday traditions!

Celebrate the magic of the holidays and the historic beauty of our neighborhood at the annual Old Southwest Parlor Tour of Historic Homes. Showcasing the historic Old Southwest neighborhood, this event has been inviting the community into our parlors since 1979. And this year we are excited that our sister historic neighborhood, Mountain View, is opening their doors and showcasing some of their beautiful homes.

The tradition is Old Southwest Inc.’s largest annual fundraiser. The money raised directly supports neighborhood events and projects that benefit our community and city, including the crucial maintenance of the Historic Alexander-Gish House in Highland Park. Please join us, "Always the First Weekend of December" and enjoy a self-guided tour of an array of historic Old Southwest homes, festive decorations, refreshments at the Alexander-Gish house, music and merriment. Reduced-price, advance-sale tickets are always offered. Day-of tickets are available at the entrance to Highland Park. Additional donations to the Old Southwest Parlor Tour fundraiser can be made through the Give Butter ticket purchase page at the time of ticket purchase and are deeply appreciated.