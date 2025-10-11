× Expand Mountain Glory Festival Where Main Street Meets the Mountains

Get Ready for the Mountain Glory Festival! Celebrate the arrival of autumn in the Blue Ridge Mountains during Marion, North Carolina’s 42nd Annual Mountain Glory Festival on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event spotlights regional makers and the joys of small-town living. Visitors looking for original handicrafts will find plenty of choices for shopping with three jam-packed blocks, featuring over 200 craft, food, non-profit and sponsor booths of locally made arts and crafts, festival foods and local restaurants. Plus, two stages presenting Marion’s finest musicians.

One of the signature events during the festival is the Mountain Glory Quilt Show inside of the McDowell Arts Council, located at 50 South Main Street. Make plans to visit the show, where you can see a variety of handmade quilts created by quilters from around the region.

Bring the kiddos for a day of family fun. This year’s event features a "Kid’s Korner" with hands-on activities, local entertainment and the ever popular best-dressed pet contest.

If you have a pet that you love to dress up, the best-dressed pet contest is for you. Simply bring your furry or feathered best friend, strut your stuff in the contest and wait for the crowd to vote for the best dressed.

Free shuttle services will run from Rose’s parking lot, located at 600 North Main Street, to the festival site every half hour. Handicap Parking will be available behind State Farm Insurance, located at 70 North Main Street.