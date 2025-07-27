The 41st Annual Grassy Creek Mineral and Gem show will be from July 27th. to August 3rd., 2025. There will be over 60 worldwide vendors with all kinds of lapidary related items for sale. There are gemstones, minerals, jewelry, fossils, quartz, lapidary equipment and more for you to see and purchase.

The event is put on by the Parkway Fire and Rescue as a way to make money to purchase new equipment for the fire stations.

There is food available for purchase on site. There are many restaurants very close.

There are now regular restrooms and showers available.

The event is free to the public. Free parking and free admission.

Everyone is welcomed. Well-mannered dogs are allowed but must be on a leash.

Dates are July 27th. to August 3rd. Some vendors may be open on Saturday 26th. since they can set up quickly.

Hours are from 9 to 6 daily, with some vendors open earlier and later since they are camping in their booths.

Address is 136 Majestic View, on the hill above Skyview Circle. This is on the hill above the Parkway Fire and Rescue fire station on Hwy 226 South of Spruce Pine.

Contact information is:

http://grassycreekgenshow.org for more info and application

Phone contact: 828-765-2117

info@grassycreekgemshow.org