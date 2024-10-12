× Expand Amie Newsome, HCTDA A local ceramic artist stands at his booth, speaking to an attendee as she looks over his colorful collection of nature-inspired vases, platters, and lamps. Other attendees are captured passing by in the background.

Mark your calendar for the 41st Annual Church Street Art & Craft Show, one of the region’s largest and most beloved juried craft shows! Explore over 100 vendors offering handmade art, jewelry, and crafts against the vibrant backdrop of Haywood County's peak leaf season. Enjoy live Appalachian music, dance performances on two Main Street stages, and crowd-favorite acts like the Montreat Scottish Pipes & Drums and The Living Statue. Fuel your day out on the town with bites from local food trucks, find the craft items you can't live without, and soak in the community atmosphere at this historic event. Whether you're starting your holiday shopping or just looking for a great day out, the Church Street Art & Craft Show has something for everyone!