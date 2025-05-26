It is our pleasure to invite all scientists, academicians, young researchers, business delegates and students from all over the world to attend the 3rd International Conference on Vaccines Research and Development will be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands during May 26-28, 2025.

The topics covered in this event will include Covid-19 Vaccine and Development, vaccine regulation & safety, new trends in vaccines development, Next generation vaccine technologies.

The conference will feature plenary lectures, keynote lectures and poster presentations, giving attendees the opportunity to engage with leading experts and learn about cutting-edge vaccine technologies and techniques. Additionally, the conference will provide ample opportunities for networking and collaboration, with attendees coming from all around the world.

Overall, the 3rd International Conference on Vaccines Research and Development promises to be an important forum for advancing our understanding of vaccine science and exploring innovative solutions to global health challenges. The event will provide attendees with valuable insights and tools to help combat infectious diseases and promote global health.

We had a great conference in the year-2024 and we are looking forward to the next one in 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Let's join us in the celebration of our success.

Sincerely,

Charitha | Conference Secretary

Vaccines-2025