3rd Annual Wildwood Fall Craft Fair
Wildwood Recreation 2 New London Drive , Lynchburg, Virginia 24502
2023 Wildwood Fall Craft Fair
The 3rd Annual Wildwood Fall Craft Fair is a cozy and authentic autumnal craft fair showcasing local artisans, makers, and small businesses! Our fair also hosts sweet fall treats, live music, and food of course! Please stop by and support local creators and businesses October 7th from 10-2pm!
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Markets