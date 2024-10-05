38th Annual Newport Harvest Street Festival

Downtown Newport, TN 111 Court Ave. , Tennessee 37821

Newport, TN – On October 5-6, 2024 the streets of Downtown, Newport TN will be filled with people, food, crafts and entertainment as an East Tennessee tradition continues! This festival is the largest in the county and continues to grow each year! Admission is free and it is a great opportunity to bring your family and friends to the beautiful area nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains,

This highly anticipated annual event promises to provide the crowd with a weekend to remember!

Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
423-623-7201
