37th Annual Newport Harvest Street Festival

× Expand Cocke County Partnership Enjoy the many arts and crafts booths.

s you stroll through the streets of downtown Newport, you will have the opportunity to purchase many wares of local and regional crafters. Everything from coveted cookbooks full of recipes from some of the best cooks around, oil paintings, pencil drawings, children’s toys, face painting, décor, and many other handmade items will be on display. When you have wrapped up your shopping, let the kids stop by the Kiddie Land, located off the food court, with the purchase of an armband they will have hours of fun hopping in the bounce house, enjoying a fast ride down one of the slides or jousting with friends, and let’s not forget they can also play some ball. Armbands will be available for Saturday and Sunday for your children.

We can’t forget some of the most beautiful sites you’ll see at the Newport Harvest Street Festival. It’s all the lovely ladies and babies that come to strut their stuff at the beauty pageants. Children up to 16 years of age will compete in pageants according to their age bracket. The ever-popular Miss Newport Harvest Festival, for females ages 16-21 years old, will be the last pageant of the day. All pageants will be located on the Court House lawn Saturday starting at 10:30 am.