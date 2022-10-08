37th Annual Mountain Glory Festival

× Expand Mountain Glory Festival 2019 Mountain Glory Festival

Marion, North Carolina celebrates the arrival of autumn in the Blue Ridge during their annual Mountain Glory Festival. For 37 years, beautiful downtown Marion has hosted this popular celebration on the 2nd Saturday in October. This year, make plans to visit on October 8th between 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

Celebrate small-town life in the mountains. Visitors looking for original handicrafts will find plenty of choices shopping with three jam packed blocks, featuring over 150 craft, food, non-profit and sponsor booths of locally made arts and crafts; festival foods and pubs with local wines, mead and beers. Plus, two stages presenting Marion’s finest musicians.

Don't miss the annual Mountain Glory Quilt Show inside the McDowell Arts Council. The quilt show is the gallery's featured, October exhibit. The kids will have fun in the "Children's Arena" with hands-on activities, local entertainment and the ever popular best-dressed pet contest.

Shuttle services will run from Rose’s parking lot to the Festival site every half hour. Shuttle service is free. Handicap Parking will be available behind State Farm Insurance.

You might even see Bigfoot, Marion’s Official Animal!

The festival is sponsored by the City of Marion.

For festival information visit www.mtngloryfestival.com or call 828-652-2215. To find additional area events, attractions and lodging information, visit www.blueridgetraveler.com or call toll free (888-233-6111) to receive a free visitor guide and map.