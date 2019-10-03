35th Annual Salem Apple Butter Festival

Downtown Salem WV Salem, West Virginia 26426

The Salem Apple Butter Festival provides live demonstrations of old fashion apple butter making. You will see the process done outdoors using copper kettles suspended over wood fire with the tasty product and canned on the spot for visitors to purchase. Other attractions include live entertainment daily, grand parade, Saturday night fireworks, food, crafts, celebrity auction and many contests including apple pie baking, quilt show, the Sam Warner Memorial 5k Run, bicycle poker ride, pet show-off, talent show, car show, and horseshoe pitching and corn hole tournaments.

Downtown Salem WV Salem, West Virginia 26426 View Map
304-782-3565
