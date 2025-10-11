35th Annual Oktoberfest

Yodel Lay He Ho!

We’ve got lots of reasons for you to grab your beer stein, put on your Lederhosen or your dirndl and head to Sugar Mountain Resort Saturday & Sunday, October 11 & 12, 2025. The Harbour Towne Fest Band will provide a festive Bavarian atmosphere to Sugar’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. Admission, parking and shuttle service are free. Rain, shine or snow, the festival will go on!

For additional information please call 828-898-4521.

Take in the beautiful fall foliage, cool, comfortable mountain temperatures, and a weekend full of festival activities from 10 am until 5 pm each day. Be sure to bring the kids because the event is for the whole family.