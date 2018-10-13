35th Annual Mountain Glory Festival

Downtown Marion NC Main Street, Marion, North Carolina 28752

Arts & Crafts Street Festival with local entertainment Main Street, Marion, North Carolina

Small Town Celebration of Fall and the Glory of the Mountains with 140 crafts and food vendors.

Children’s events and local entertainment. Enjoy the local breweries, taprooms and meadery.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
8286522215
