34th Mountain Color Art Show and Oktoberfest

The City of Richwood is hosting the 34th Annual Mountain Color Art Show beginning Sunday, October 4 through Saturday, October 10 in the upstairs auditorium at Richwood City Hall! Please join us for the opening reception and awards ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 (2pm-4pm).

The art exhibition is non-juried and includes work from award winning artists from Nicholas and surrounding counties as well as some from across the state. In addition to these wide noted artists, there will be many local artists who will showcase their quality work. As you view the artwork submitted by long running artists, you will feel the sense of pride the people of the area have in their Appalachian heritage - whether they are native or have adopted this area as their home.

The Fire Station and the Richwood Moose Lodge #770 are also holding the 2020 Oktoberfest for kids and adults alike in the City Hall parking lot on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 11am - 4pm.

Activities usually include:

• Bouncy House

• Different Selections of Vendors

• Horseback riding

• Fire Truck rides

• Face Painting

• Pumpkin Painting

• Pumpkin Drop

And MUCH MORE!

The Richwood Moose Lodge will be selling homemade Apple Butter, Food & Beverages.

Following the opening day celebrations, you can also view the art throughout the week in the upstairs auditorium at Richwood City Hall

Monday, Oct. 5 - Friday, Oct 9, 2020 (5pm - 8pm each evening)

The Arts Festival is a celebration of crafters and artisans alike and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 (10am - 4pm). As part of the week long celebration of art, these artisans and crafters set up in the Richwood City Hall parking lot and demonstrate their special skills and craftsmanship. Most of their art will be for sale.

FREE ADMITTANCE TO THE ART SHOW

For complete information on any activites or to enter your artwork, contact the Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce.