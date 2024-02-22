34th Annual International Water Tasting

The Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting welcomes waters from more than a dozen countries, and states as far away as California on Saturday, February 24. Held at The Country Inn in the historic spa town of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, it is the largest and longest-running water tasting in the world, dubbed by BuzzFeed and The Week “the world’s most prestigious water tasting.”

Tasting of municipal waters, followed by purified drinking water and sparkling waters begins at 2:30pm. Non-carbonated bottled waters are tasted at 6:30pm. The public can watch the judges and have an opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice award for best packaging. Winners in all categories are announced at 8pm.

In 2017 Nancy Andrews 100 Days in Appalachia includes a visit to the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting see what she has to say about the importance of water.

Beneath the Surface and Around the Globe

is our seminar to address industry issues in an in-depth manner. Once again we are bringing together expert panelists from within the industry to lead the one day event Friday, February 23, 2024, at The Country Inn of Berkeley Springs. Time: 1 to 5 pm. The seminar is free so we hope you will attend this exciting event sponsored by Travel Berkeley Springs.

Where

The Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting is held at The Country Inn of Berkeley Springs, in the center of downtown Berkeley Springs, West Virginia home to the historic warm mineral springs in Berkeley Springs State Park. The water tasting is conducted on Saturday, February 24, followed by announcing winners for bottlers and municipalities.