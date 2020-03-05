33rd Annual North Carolina Potters Conference

to Google Calendar - 33rd Annual North Carolina Potters Conference - 2020-03-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 33rd Annual North Carolina Potters Conference - 2020-03-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 33rd Annual North Carolina Potters Conference - 2020-03-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - 33rd Annual North Carolina Potters Conference - 2020-03-05 00:00:00

A premier ceramics conference, the NC Potter’s Conference has features some of the best ceramics artists from around the world and centers on simultaneous demonstrations cultivating a dialogue of techniques, concepts, and experiences between the artists and the audience. All demonstrations and presentations are scheduled for the entire group and potters at any skill level will come away with new ideas and inspiration to improve their work.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Pottery
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 33rd Annual North Carolina Potters Conference - 2020-03-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 33rd Annual North Carolina Potters Conference - 2020-03-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 33rd Annual North Carolina Potters Conference - 2020-03-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - 33rd Annual North Carolina Potters Conference - 2020-03-05 00:00:00