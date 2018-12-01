31th "Hard Candy Christmas " Arts & Crafts

The Mountain Artisans shows are famous for featuring just the biggest selection of authentic handcrafted art and craft in this area.

Mountain Artisans promotes two events each year.  The "Summertime" show is held the last week of June  The "Hard Candy Christmas", a Mountain Christmas Tradition, is always the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving. 

 Both events are held inside in the Western Carolina University Ramsey Center in scenic Cullowhee, North Carolina.

It is centrally located only 45 miles southwest of Asheville;  just minutes from The Great Smoky Mountains.

 In November ,the best chainsaw sculpture around will be  out there , skillfully shaping amazing bears and signs

.  Each exhibitor at these shows are carefully screened to be the best in their field.  

You can  purchase original art  and meet the artist who made it!

There is a wide selection of heritage craft . Several of the old time quilters still make them one at a time just for you.  Goat milk soap, pine needle baskets, white oak baskets, hand tied brooms and cotton woven rugs are hard to find and all we try to feature them all  from show to show .

Some of the most skilled  doll craft, leather craft, and master jewelers around exhibit with us. Many of the gourd artists have won awards in competitions.

 Shoppers love the Folk Art , one of a kind birdhouses, and designer fabric  purses . We have just the best artists in  pottery and clay art.

  Ronnie Evans is our live guitar strummer. He plays the songs we remember  courting to . At Christmas , he brings good memories with carols that we do not hear much anymore.  

It is worth the drive to get here.

You  will understand why everyone who attends our shows just says : "Wow" when they attend and plan to come back next year! 

