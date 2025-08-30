× Expand PosterMyWall 2nd Annual First Responder Rib Cookoff

Calling all BBQ lovers and community supporters! It’s time for the 2nd Annual First Responder Rib Cookoff. We’re firing up the smokers and bringing the heat (and smells) to Mountain City. Come out and support our local heroes at this mouth-watering event. Bring your friends and family for a day filled with delicious BBQ and friendly rivalry. Let’s show our appreciation for those who serve and protect us every day. This is a fundraiser hosted by the Elk Mills-Poga Volunteer Fire Dept. All proceeds from ticket sales this year will go to the Elk Mills-Poga VFD to rebuilding the station which was lost to the floodwater of Hurricane Helene. This family-friendly event will be held at Ralph Stout Park on Saturday, August 30th (Labor Day weekend). Doors will open at 11 am. Food will begin at noon. The judging will begin around 3pm. The event will end at 7 pm. There will be live music, games, a silent auction, raffles, door prizes, a ton of vendors, and much more. You don't want to miss this one!