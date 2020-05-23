2nd Annual Downtown Asheville Memorial Day Weekend Festival of the Arts

Known for its unified support of visual arts, Asheville is once again welcoming back the Downtown Asheville Festival of the Arts this Memorial Day Weekend. Residents and visitors will see some of the finest locally made art alongside national artists' works during this free, outdoor event. The hugely popular, artistic affair makes its return in a new location, directly in the heart of Asheville on Lexington Avenue. Lexington Ave serves as a creative corridor for this arts-focused town with small entrepreneur specialty shops, eclectic restaurants and retro boutiques. A scenic stroll amongst sparkling jewels, one of a kind paintings, exquisitely crafted glasswork, stunning sculpture and every medium of hand-made art, all in the artist's mecca that is downtown Asheville, rounds out the perfect Memorial Day Weekend for art appreciators around the county.