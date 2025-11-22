× Expand Courtesy Shop the Market @

Mark your calendar for the 2nd annual Christkindlmarkt at Coolidge Park November 22-23, 2025! Step into a world where the aroma of gingerbread fills the air and the sound of carols warms your heart. From the moment you arrive, you'll be transported to a winter wonderland that will leave you spellbound. The grounds will be covered with twinkling lights guiding your way through charming booths adorned with intricate crafts and unique treasures. Lanterns, candles and other German/European inspired decorations will most certainly make you smile. And let's not forget about the famous gluhwein and other amazing foods, drinks and treats!

Saturday, November 22 -- 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Sunday, November 23 -- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.