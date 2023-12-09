26th Annual Santa on the Chimney

× Expand Romantic Asheville Santa on the Chimney

Santa has a big job climbing down all the chimneys in the world on Christmas Eve. What better place to practice for the big night than on one of the world’s largest natural chimneys? Come cheer Santa on as he rappels down the 314-foot Chimney Rock with help from our friends at Fox Mountain Guides. Plus, write a letter to Santa, enjoy live holiday music, toast marshmallows, take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus, hike with an elf, and meet live Park animal ambassadors.