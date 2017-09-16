26th Annual Overmountain Victory Celebration

On Saturday, September 16, 2017 our living history encampment celebrates the crossing of the Blue Ridge Mountains by the Overmountain Men on their way to an eventual battle with British forces at Kings Mountain. The Museum of North Carolina Minerals in Spruce Pine, milepost 331 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, plays host to this annual event, and transforms the grounds into a colonial militia encampment at the head of Gillespie Gap. The encampment provides a glimpse of various colonial activities, and tells the story of the Overmountain Men and the Battle of Kings Mountain. From 9 am until 2 pm guests are invited to stroll through the encampment taking part in various demonstrations and visiting with re-enactors. At 2:30 pm a re-enactment of the battle will take place at the Orchard of Altapass, milepost 328 off the Blue Ridge Parkway. The day is capped off with candlelight tours through the encampment at the Minerals Museum from 7 pm-9 pm.