The Blue Ridge Writers’ Conference provides a venue for professional writers, editors and agents to provide honest and accurate feedback to the aspiring writer in how to craft that first novel, sell a magazine article, market yourself in the literary world, or finding inspiration for your poetry.

The 2020 workshop instructor will be fiction writer, Sheila Athens. This year's workshop will be: Make Your Story Stronger: Insights from a Book Coach/Developmental Editor. Seating to this workshop is limited and registration is now open. We look forward to you joining us this year for our 23rd Annual Blue Ridge Writers’ Conference!