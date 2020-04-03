23rd Annual Blue Ridge Writers Conference

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

The Blue Ridge Writers’ Conference provides a venue for professional writers, editors and agents to provide honest and accurate feedback to the aspiring writer in how to craft that first novel, sell a magazine article, market yourself in the literary world, or finding inspiration for your poetry.

The 2020 workshop instructor will be fiction writer, Sheila Athens. This year's workshop will be: Make Your Story Stronger: Insights from a Book Coach/Developmental Editor.  Seating to this workshop is limited and registration is now open. We look forward to you joining us this year for our 23rd Annual Blue Ridge Writers’ Conference!

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
