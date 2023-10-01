21st Georgia Infantry- Civil War Encampment

× Expand 21st Georgia Infantry facebook account 21st Georgia Infantry at Sky Meadows

Historic Area.

Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War encampment as you interact with the 21st Georgia Infantry. Watch as they perform the daily tasks of the Confederate soldiers. Activities may include recruitment and enlistment ceremonies, unit drills, weapons demonstrations, and camp cooking.

$10/car parking fee.