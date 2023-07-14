20th Annual Tazewell County Old Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention
to
Crab Orchard Museum 3663 Crab Orchard Road, Tazewell, Virginia 24651
×
Crab Orchard Museum
Bring the family to Tazewell for a weekend of traditional Mountain Music, Flat Foot Dancing, Parking Lot Jamming, Talented Instrument and Band Competitions, Cash Prizes, Camping, and Fellowship in the cool mountain air.
Info
Crab Orchard Museum 3663 Crab Orchard Road, Tazewell, Virginia 24651
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor