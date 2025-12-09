× Expand CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine 2026 Kidfest & Camp Expo Banner

Discover the best Virginia summer camps at CharlottesvilleFamily’s KidFest & Camp Expo 2026, presented in collaboration with VirginiaSummerCamp.com. New this year, families can enjoy our interactive Idea Lab and Energy Zone.

What to Expect at KidFest & Camp Expo

KidFest & Camp Expo is the ultimate camp-finder tool. Whether you’re searching for Charlottesville day camps, Virginia sleepaway camps, or camps across the East Coast, this event offers something for every child.

Families can explore a wide variety of programs, including: robotics, horseback riding, theater, adventure sports, and more. In addition to meeting program directors, attendees will enjoy camper giveaways, helpful summer camp tips, and hands-on activities.

Last Year’s Highlights

SOCA Fun & Games

Obstacle Course Bounce House

Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream giveaways

Robotics and coding with Blue Ridge Boost (LEGO Spike Prime, WEDO, Sphero, VEX & more)

Prize drawings: Massanutten tickets, Ben & Jerry’s punch cards, a free week of SOCA camp, SuperFun Attractions rental, Clip & Climb passes, and more

More details for our 2026 KidFest & Camp Expo coming soon!