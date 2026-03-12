× Expand Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law 2026 Freedom Fun Run 5K

Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law, is thrilled to once again host the 2026 Freedom Fun Run 5K—with both in-person and virtual options!

Be part of the action on June 27 in Parkersburg, WV, or participate virtually from June 20–26. Your participation fuels fun, fitness, and community, and 100% of proceeds benefit Veterans-related programs.

All are welcome to join—run or walk, any pace! Enjoy refreshments, entertainment, and awards on race day as we celebrate our amazing participants.

