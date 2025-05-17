× Expand The Yew Mountain Center Event Calendar post - 1 2025 WV Forest Farming Field Day

Spend a day learning about forest farming with hands-on workshops, engaging presenters, and an expert panel discussion. The 2025 WV Forest Farming Field Day explores the potential of a diversified forest farm to bring sustainable agricultural income while contributing to biodiverse forest ecology.

This full-day event will feature classroom and outdoor sessions in the YMC forest farm and will cover diverse topics. We are finalizing our offerings, and a schedule will be published soon!

Where will you be?

You will be joining us at the Yew Mountain Center, a 500-acre Botanical Sanctuary and educational center. Our mission is to provide programs that explore Appalachian ecology, culture, and the arts while promoting personal and community wellness. We are the home of the West Virginia Forest Farming Initiative and a stop on the Mountain Medicine Trail.

Why Participate?

Network with new and experienced forest farmers. Learn various aspects of starting or expanding a non-timber forest product enterprise.

What else is good to know?

Some of the sessions may involve walking on forest trails. Please let us know in advance how we can make this event accessible for you. We are happy to accommodate! This is a family-friendly event. Please leave pets at home for this event. Service animals are welcome.

Spaces are limited. Registration is required.

Scholarships Available

Registration is now Open:

www.YewMountain.org

Thank you to our sponsors, the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the Sacharuna Foundation.