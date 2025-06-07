2025 Virginia Black Bear Festival
to
Greene Commons Pavilion 40 Celt Road , Roanoke, Virginia 22973
The Virginia Black Bear Festival celebrates nature, mountain exploration, and outdoor activities in Greene County, Shenandoah National Park, and the Appalachian Trail. This one-day event will feature entertaining, educational, and interactive demonstrations provided by experts from nature and wildlife organizations and local businesses. Music and food will also be featured.
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor