2025 U-Pick at Midfield Lavender Farm

2025 U-pick sessions offered at Midfield Lavender Farm in Bulls Gap, TN. Tickets available for purchase from May 30th through June 19th (Thursday-Sunday). Tuesdays and Wednesdays reserved for groups. Visit www.midfieldfarm.com for more information about our farm and to purchase U-Pick tickets.