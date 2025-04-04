× Expand By: Elizabeth righter 2025 Studio Art ExhibitionOlin and Smoyer GalleryApril 4 – May 2

2025 Studio Art Exhibition

Olin and Smoyer Gallery

April 4 – May 2

Opening Reception April 4, 6-8pm

Awards Announced at 6:30pm

Closing Reception May 2, 12-2pm

This year’s Studio Art Exhibition showcases work by Roanoke College Art Majors and Minors. Exhibited works are from the artist’s area of focus which includes ceramics, design, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. This exhibition represents the wide variety of media, styles, and ideas students explore in the college’s Fine Arts Department.