2025 Studio Art Exhibition
to
Olin Hall Galleries 240 High Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
By: Elizabeth righter
2025 Studio Art ExhibitionOlin and Smoyer GalleryApril 4 – May 2
2025 Studio Art Exhibition
Olin and Smoyer Gallery
April 4 – May 2
Opening Reception April 4, 6-8pm
Awards Announced at 6:30pm
Closing Reception May 2, 12-2pm
This year’s Studio Art Exhibition showcases work by Roanoke College Art Majors and Minors. Exhibited works are from the artist’s area of focus which includes ceramics, design, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. This exhibition represents the wide variety of media, styles, and ideas students explore in the college’s Fine Arts Department.