2025 Studio Art Exhibition

2025 Studio Art ExhibitionOlin and Smoyer GalleryApril 4 – May 2Opening Reception April 4, 6-8pmAwards Announced at 6:30pmClosing Reception May 2, 12-2pmThis year’s Studio Art Exhibition showcases work by Roanoke College Art Majors and Minors. Exhibited works are from the artist’s area of focus which includes ceramics, design, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. This exhibition represents the wide variety of media, styles, and ideas students explore in the college’s Fine Arts Department.