× Expand City of Hendersonville Rhythm & Brews Concert Series

The Rhythm & Brews Concert Series unfolds as a casual and welcoming event, occurring on the third Thursday of each month from June to October. South Main Street in Hendersonville transforms into a hub of local entertainment, where community members gather to enjoy live music, craft beverages, and family-friendly activities. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., initiating the evening with an opening act at 5:30 p.m., followed by the headlining performance from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

2025 Rhythm & Brews Concert Series Lineup:

June 19: Big Daddy Love [[Appalachian Rock]] with Letters to Abigail [[Americana]]

July 17: Florencia & the Feeling [[Pop/Funk/Fusion]] with Lewendahl [[Blues/Rock/Motown]]

August 21: Maggie Baugh [[Country]] with Blake Ellege & Saddletramp [[Country/Southern Rock]]

September 18: Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast [[Soul Rock]] with Hustle Souls [[Soul/Funk/Americana]]

October 16: BonaFide Soul [[Jazz/Funk/Soul] with Congdon Griffin Band [[Folk/Americana/Rock]]

The Beer & Wine Garden, a focal point for adults, features offerings from local establishments such as Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Bold Rock Hard Cider, Guidon Brewing Co., Oklawaha Brewing Co., Dry Falls Brewery, Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards, and Flat Rock Cider Company. Notably, all net proceeds from adult beverage sales contribute to the Friends of Downtown Hendersonville, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting the Downtown Program.

For families, the Hendersonville Honeycrisps & the Hendersonville Toy Company Kid Zone provide a range of kid-friendly activities, including hula-hooping and interactive exhibits.

Attendees are encouraged to bring camp chairs and picnic blankets to create a relaxed atmosphere. However, coolers and pets are best left at home to ensure the comfort and safety of all participants. Join us for a laid-back summer evening, filled with music, local brews, and community connections in the heart of Hendersonville.