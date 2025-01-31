2025 Juried Biennial

× Expand 2023 Juried Biennial artists from left to right:Hayden King, Laura Allen, Kenneth Stockton, Hannah Diomataris, Steven Lash, Laura Allen, Perri Mason and Sidra Kaluszka 2023 Juried Biennial artists from left to right:Hayden King, Laura Allen, Kenneth Stockton, Hannah Diomataris, Steven Lash, Laura Allen, Perri Mason and Sidra Kaluszka

Olin and Smoyer Gallery

January 31 - March 16, 2025

Opening Reception January 31, 6-8pm

Awards Announced at 6:30pm

The Juried Biennial at Olin Hall Galleries has been exhibited every two years since 1990. The juried exhibition exemplifies works of art from artists within 200 mile radius of Roanoke College. Fine Arts media including but not limited to painting, sculpture, graphic design, ceramics, textiles, mixed media, video and photography are accepted for submission.

2025 Biennial Artists

Meritha Alderman, Laura Allen, Chris Bailey, Gerry Bannan, Jennifer Carpenter, Donna Cooper, Lynn Cothern, Eric Cowan, Meaghan Dee, Lore Deighan, James Denny, Marian Dress, A.J. Eccles, Ron Evans, Katie Farkas, David Ferrell, Stephanie Firestone, Jennifer Fowler, Isabella Griffith, Jeannie Hamilton, Emma Havens, A.D. Herzel, Laurie Hoen, Mary Hogan, Mike Holcomb, Jill Jensen, Ashley Kaleta, Sidra Kaluszka, Rebecca Karabin, Amanda Kelly, Steven Kenny, Sam Krisch, Brett Lague, Kristin Marquis, Perri Mason, Sue Mccoy, Pippi Miller, Mary Irwin Moore, Jenni Nolen, Martha Olson, Sung Eun Park, Glenn Parker, Julia Paul, Mary Perrin-Key, William Rutherfoord, David Rehor, Beth Rodgers, Ashley Shugart, Jacob Smith, Michele Sons, Nancy M. Stark, Lois Stephens, Dotti Stone, Robert Sulkin, Beth Trainum, Jackson Taylor, Krista Townsend, Hanna Traynham, Knic Umstead, Anne Waldrop, Sandra Walker, Raphael Warshaw, Shaun C. Whiteside, Dymph De Wild, Jurgen Ziesmann, Robin Poteet

Juror

James Salomon is the Director of Design Projects at Achille Salvagni Atelier in New York. His decades long experience began with Mary Boone, then his own galleries in East Hampton and New York. He has curated numerous gallery and institutional exhibitions, and also facilitated adventurous art projects, like Norma the Art Kar by Kenny Scharf which rolls around the Roanoke campus on occasion. His stories can sometimes be found in a variety of art and design publications. This summer he will be curating a group exhibition titled "DayDream" at the Berkshire Botanical Garden in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts.