2025 Juried Biennial Opening Reception

Olin Hall Galleries 240 High Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24153

The Juried Biennial at Olin Hall Galleries has been exhibited every two years since 1990. The juried exhibition exemplifies works of art from artists within a 200-mile radius of Roanoke College. Fine Arts media including but not limited to painting, sculpture, graphic design, ceramics, textiles, mixed media, video and photography are accepted for submission.

Awards Announced at 6:30pm.

