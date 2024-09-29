2024 Sugarloaf Jeep Off Road 4X4 Rally

× Expand Marietha Silvers 2024 Sugarloaf Jeep Off Road and 4x4 Rally

Join us at the 4th Annual Sugarloaf Jeep/Off Road/4x4/ Show, Shine and More -a Four Rivers Events by Poppeas, LLC. The Jeep show is sponsored by Crown Jeep of Cleveland with over 2K in trophies and prizes.

The location is at the foothills of the Cherokee Forest at Sugarloaf Mountain Park. Autumn is a great time to be in Polk County TN and the famous Ocoee River runs along the edge of the park. With over 200 Jeeps last year we are expanding our Jeep and Off Road parking and our vendor locations. We are adding Hug a Highland to an already successful weekend. We have s Sugarloaf Glow Off and night ride on Saturday night, an Off Road 4x4 show that is for all vehicles not limited to Jeeps on Sunday, Amerifest qualifying preliminary pageant, and a pooch pageant aka dog show on Saturday.

Jeep are on Saturday all other Off Road and 4x4 on Sunday.