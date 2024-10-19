2024 Mush, Music & Mutts Festival - NC’s Official Fall Liver Mush Festival

× Expand Cleveland County Government Staff members prepare liver mush for the 2023 Festival in Uptown Shelby.

Mark your calendars for the 2024 Mush, Music & Mutts Festival - North Carolina’s Official Fall Liver Mush Festival on Saturday, October 19th from 9 AM to 4 PM in beautiful Uptown Shelby!

Recognized in regional and national media including Andrew Zimmern's Bizarre Foods, this festival celebrates the unique regional delicacy and local food staple known as liver mush.

Festival highlights include a liver mush eating contest, recipe contest and cookoff, Kids Zone, live music, and more than 90 craft, food, and beverage vendors. Featured partner RollOver Pets presents the "Mutts" portion with a pet costume contest and parade, K9 demo and trick shows, musical sit contests, and more! Enjoy freshly prepared liver mush sandwiches and dishes proudly served by local producers of this well-loved "delicacy"!

Free to attend, pets welcome, and fun for the whole family! Learn more at www.nclivermushfestival.com.