2023 Studio Art Opening Reception
to
Olin Hall Galleries 240 High Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
2023 Studio Art Exhibition
Olin Gallery
April 21, Opening Reception 5:30-7:30
May 5,Closing Reception 12-2
The annual Studio Art exhibition showcases work by Roanoke College Art Majors and Minors. Exhibited works are from the artist’s area of focus which includes ceramics, design, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. This exhibition represents the wide variety of media, styles, and ideas students explore in the college’s Fine Arts Department.
Art & Exhibitions