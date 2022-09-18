2022 Valley View Hard Cider Challenge 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Runners at Sky Meadows

Come enjoy the challenging routes of Sky Meadows State Park and Valley View Farm, home of the Gnarled Orchard. These courses are knotty, knot nice at the farm as they are a mix of cross country, trail, and hills! Runners receive: A glass of cider, wine or mead from Valley View, Finisher’s Medal, Technical (Drifit) Event Shirt, & a Chip Timed Event. Runners may also redeem their drink ticket for sweet cider, juice or soda.

To see what else Valley View Farm has to offer, visit https://www.valleyviewva.com/.

Walkers and leashed pets are welcome to attend this event. Now offering a virtual run option for those who cannot make it on race day. You will receive a medal.

For more details or to register, please visit Bishop's Event online at https://bishopsevents.com/event/2022-valley-view-hard-cider-challenge-5k-10k-half/ .

Registration Fees

5k – $30, until August 31 ($35)

10k – $45, until August 31 ($50)

Half – $60, until August 31 ($65)

Proceeds benefit the Friends of Sky Meadows. Learn more at https://www.friendsofskymeadows.org/ .

More info: https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows, 540-592-3556, SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov