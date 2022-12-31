2022 New Year's Eve Party with The WORX Band at Sinkland Farms!

to

Sinkland Farms 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg, Virginia 24073

2022 New Year's Eve Party with The WORX Band at Sinkland Farms! Saturday, December 31, 7:00PM – 1:00AM

The WORX plays 8:30PM - 12:30AM

$45 per person. Champagne and food will be offered. Beer and wine for purchase.

Where: 3060 Riner Road, Christiansburg, VA

Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/2022-new-years-eve-party-with-the-worx-band-at-sinkland-farms

Info

Sinkland Farms 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg, Virginia 24073
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
