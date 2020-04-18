2020 Spartanburg Soaring! International Kite Festival

Barnet Park 248 East St John St, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29302

Chapman Cultural Center launched a community-wide initiative in Spring 2014 called Spartanburg Soaring! to build civic pride, promote healthy outdoor play, and celebrate cultural diversity and creativity. Every year, the festival grows, so be sure to attend this year and make Spartanburg Soaring! International Kite Festival the highest-flying event yet!

Barnet Park 248 East St John St, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29302 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
864.542.2787
