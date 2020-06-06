2020 HOP BLOSSOM CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL
Old Town Winchester South Loudoun Street, City of Winchester, Virginia 22601
We are excited about the 2020 Hop Blossom Craft Beer Festival! This 8th annual event will be held June 6, 2020, in Old Town Winchester from 12pm-6pm focusing on craft beer education and exposing participants to the growing popularity and love for great craft beer. This year we’ll feature 40+ breweries live entertainment, our 6th annual home brew competition and more!
Info
