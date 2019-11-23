1927 Society Concert Series ft. Front Country
Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201
The 1927 Society Concert Series is an intimate concert experience set in the “acoustically perfect” Performance Theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. It’s more than a night of music, it’s a very personal event with some of the most renowned roots music artists performing today. Guests are asked to arrive promptly at 6:00 p.m. to enjoy dinner (heavy hors d’oeuvres) and an open bar (ages 21+ with valid ID) before the show, included with ticket.
In the bluegrass world, musicians tend to define themselves by their relationships to tradition — specifically, the tradition of high-and-lonesome singing and a hard-driving sound. There are regional variations from Virginia to Colorado. The West Coast has its own freewheeling tradition, and that’s where Front Country started out: at a monthly jam in San Francisco. Then its members heard about a band contest at a bluegrass festival.
At this point, they realize it’s probably a stretch to call what they’re doing bluegrass at all. String-band pop is more like it.