1927 Society Concert Series ft. Front Country

In the bluegrass world, musicians tend to define themselves by their relationships to tradition — specifically, the tradition of high-and-lonesome singing and a hard-driving sound. There are regional variations from Virginia to Colorado. The West Coast has its own freewheeling tradition, and that’s where Front Country started out: at a monthly jam in San Francisco. Then its members heard about a band contest at a bluegrass festival.

At this point, they realize it’s probably a stretch to call what they’re doing bluegrass at all. String-band pop is more like it.