1927 Society Concert Featuring Red Molly

Bristol Rhythm sweethearts Red Molly joins us at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum for the intimate 1927 Concert Series.

Pre-sale tickets on sale February 4, 2019 to 1927 Society Members. Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, February 18, 2019. To become a member of the 1927 Society, visit http://supportbcm.org/.

The 1927 Society Concert Series is an intimate concert experience set in the “acoustically perfect” Performance Theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. It’s more than a night of music, it’s a very personal event with some of the most renowned roots music artists performing today. Guests are asked to arrive promptly at 6:00 p.m. to enjoy dinner (heavy hors d’oeuvres) and an open bar (ages 21+ with valid ID) before the show, included with ticket.