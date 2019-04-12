1927 Society Concert Featuring Red Molly
Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201
Bristol Rhythm sweethearts Red Molly joins us at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum for the intimate 1927 Concert Series.
Pre-sale tickets on sale February 4, 2019 to 1927 Society Members. Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, February 18, 2019. To become a member of the 1927 Society, visit http://supportbcm.org/.
The 1927 Society Concert Series is an intimate concert experience set in the “acoustically perfect” Performance Theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. It’s more than a night of music, it’s a very personal event with some of the most renowned roots music artists performing today. Guests are asked to arrive promptly at 6:00 p.m. to enjoy dinner (heavy hors d’oeuvres) and an open bar (ages 21+ with valid ID) before the show, included with ticket.