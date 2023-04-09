18th Annual Groundhog Day Celebration
to
Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720
×
Chimney Rock Management, LLC
Sunrise over Lake Lure from Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park.
Join Chimney Rock's naturalists and our favorite NC rodent to find out if spring is coming early or if we have six more weeks of winter. Cheer on our resident groundhog, Pumpkin, as he seeks his shadow and meet some of his animal ambassador friends, too.
Info
Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720
Kids & Family