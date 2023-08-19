18th Annual Come to Leicester Artist Studio Tour

× Expand Wesley Angel (Ironwork), Brad Worden (Pottery), Gail Powell (Painting), all Leicester artists who will be displaying on the 2023 Tour. Get off the beaten path...Come to Leicester, NC Artist Studio Tour!

For the 18th year in a row, artists in this small community will open their studios to the public for the annual Come to Leicester Studio Tour. This free, self-guided event is held every third weekend in August, with this year’s tour dates being August 19th and 20th, 10 AM to 5PM each day.

Visitors choose their own tour stops using a printed brochure with a full-color map of the area, with bold signs directing to the individual studios. The tour route travels through some of the most scenic rural countryside in Western North Carolina. Along the way, visitors can view beautiful, hand-crafted work and meet the artists who create it. The variety of arts and crafts on the tour includes brooms, pottery, paintings, iron work, woodworking, jewelry, fiber, mosaic, enamel, and mixed media. Local food and wine-tasting add to the experience of the day! Visit our website to print a map and see all the artists. http://cometoleicester.org