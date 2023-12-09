17th Annual Vogel State Park Tree Lighting

Come out to celebrate the Holiday season at Vogel State park! Festivities will start at 4pm. Hayrides will begin carrying participants from the Visitor's Center to the ball field. Santa Claus will arrive at 5pm. Caroling will start at 5:30pm around the tree. Hot cider and hot chocolate will be available to all at no cost. Please bring a blanket and chair for seating. The highlight of the evening will be at 6pm with the lighting of a 35-foot Blue Spruce. Please bring an unwrapped gift for a child up to the age of 12 (no toy guns, knives, or dangerous items). All the toys will be given out by the Union County Sheriff's Department as part of the GIVE-A-GIFT toy drive.