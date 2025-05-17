× Expand VMCW Artillery Demo

161st Battle of New Market Commemoration

Saturday May 17th – 10:00am-4:00pm

Sunday May 18th – 10:00am-3:00pm

The Virginia Museum of the Civil War at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park will host numerous living historians who will tell the story of the battle through programs and presentations designed to educate and entertain. Visit with the Society of Civil War Surgeons and delve into the aftermath of battle and the people responsible for caring for the wounded. Take time to visit the military camps and ask what daily life was like for Civil War soldiers. Watch and learn military drill, and experience live black powder demos. Explore the home built by Jacob and Sarah Bushong where they sheltered with their family as the heaviest fighting raged outside their door. These and many other activities await you!

Author Karl Rhodes will be here to present on his book "Peggy's War"

For more information call 540-740-3101 or email nmbshp@vmi.edu.